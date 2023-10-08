Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $636,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.