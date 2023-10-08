Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 1,022,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,580,000 after buying an additional 892,657 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

