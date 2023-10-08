Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $132,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
