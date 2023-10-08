Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.