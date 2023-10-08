Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 70,140 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

