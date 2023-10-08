ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $126,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $597.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $637.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.