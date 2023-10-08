Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $146,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.8% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 162.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 59.4% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

