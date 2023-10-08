Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Target worth $63,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.