Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $137,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,308 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 22,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

