SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.87% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $171,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unionview LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $368,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $399.69 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.