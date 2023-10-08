WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,341 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 251,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.