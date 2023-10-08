Raymond James & Associates Has $179.16 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of IQVIA worth $179,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Shares of IQV opened at $198.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day moving average is $207.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

