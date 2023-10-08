Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $13.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

PAGP stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

