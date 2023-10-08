StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.