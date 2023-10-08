TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.00.

BLD stock opened at $245.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

