DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

