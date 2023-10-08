Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.31.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

