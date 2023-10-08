Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

