StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 238,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 891,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

