Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.26. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

