OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 102,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.