Olympiad Research LP Buys New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $115.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

