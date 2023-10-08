WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

