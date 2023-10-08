WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

