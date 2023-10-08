American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

