United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of REE Automotive worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REE. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 460.0% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in REE Automotive by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REE opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. REE Automotive Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

