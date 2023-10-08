The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,062 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $113.15 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

