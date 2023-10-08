Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,382 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 65.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

