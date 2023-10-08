Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average of $221.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

