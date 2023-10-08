Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.47 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Nathan’s Famous

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.