Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FS Credit Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE FSCO opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

