Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Runway Growth Finance worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

