Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

