Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 8,085 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period.

DSM opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

