Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,365,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 921,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

