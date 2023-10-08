Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 18th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:GCG opened at C$41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.83 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.6004872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

