BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Stock Position Decreased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

