Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 195.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

