Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,288,576 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,288,576 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after buying an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NATI opened at $59.64 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

National Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.