Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 119,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

