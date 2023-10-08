Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

