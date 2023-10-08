Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $19.94 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

