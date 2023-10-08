Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 99,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

