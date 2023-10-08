Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.