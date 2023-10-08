Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of D opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

