Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

