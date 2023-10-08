Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

