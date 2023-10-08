Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 3,840 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 115,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.