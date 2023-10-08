Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $300,000 Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Axonics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Axonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $75.14.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $1,450,192. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

