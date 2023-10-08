StockNews.com Begins Coverage on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $1,467,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

